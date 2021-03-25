Emery Junior High Rodeo Athletes Compete in Hurricane

By Julie Johansen

On Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27, the Southern Utah Junior High Rodeo was hosted at the Hurricane arena. The Emery Junior High Rodeo Club had several members who placed in the top ten in their respective events.

On Friday, Kamz Rich was fourth in the junior bull riding. Will Jeffs took ninth in the chute dogging and Orrin McElprang captured first in the saddle bronc steers. Ean Ellis earned fifth in the tie down roping, while Stace Gilbert and partner took fourth in team roping. Whit Weber and Kamron Mills were sixth and seventh, respectively, in boys’ breakaway.

Saturday, Shaynee Fox placed ninth in girls’ breakaway and tenth in girls’ goats. Will Jeffs was second in chute dogging and McElprang was first again in saddle bronc steers. In team roping, Stace Gilbert and partner took ninth and Ean Ellis and partner roped fast enough for tenth. Three Emery team members placed third, fourth and fifth in boys’ breakaway as Blake Olsen, Trent Gilbert and Weber claimed those spots, respectively. Charity Greenhalgh was seventh in poles, while Ellis and Maddison Nielson earned first in the ribbon roping.

The next junior high rodeo will be in Tremonton on April 16 and 17. State finals are scheduled for May 27-29 in Heber City, Utah.