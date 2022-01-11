Emery Laps Grand

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, the Red Devils ventured to Castle Dale to compete in the Emery County Aquatic Center. It was a solid afternoon for the Spartans as many finished in the top three spots.

The 50 free went to Abby Johansen with Purity Mason in second. After showing off her speed, Abby then showed off her distance by winning the 500 free with teammate Cambrie Jensen in third.

It was all Lady Spartans in the 100 fly as Aubrey Guymon took first, Kelsey Thomas took second and Allison Johansen took third. Another first-place finish went to Sydney Carter in the 100 free with Rileigh Meccariello in third. Lastly, Carley Young won the final individual event of the day, the 100 breast, while Ashlyn Durrant took second.

Jensen also took second in the 200 free with Abby Morris in third. Carter and Katie McCandless followed suit with second and third place finishes, respectively, in the 200 IM. Guymon reached the podium once more in the 100 back, taking second with Allison in third. Emery also won the girls’ 200 medley and 200 free relay events. The Lady Spartans went on to dominate the Lady Red Devils 439-258.

Meanwhile, the Spartans swept the top three positions on the boys’ side with Dax Minchey, Jacob Fauver and Kegley Terry. Dax also won another event in the 100 free. Kyler Minchey later won the 100 fly with Will Stilson in third. Fauver went on to win the 500 free with Bryant Durrant in second.

It was then Alex Frederick who took second in the 100 back followed by Stilson in third. Durrant and Alex Fredrick ended in third in the 200 free and 200 IM, respectively. Wrapping up the day, Kegley Terry ended in second in the 100 breast. In the end, the Spartans overpowered Grand 399-325.

Emery will jump back in the pool when it hosts Union, Payson and Gunnison Valley on Tuesday.