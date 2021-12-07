Emery Looks Good at Millard Ironman

ETV News stock photo by Julie Johansen

In a cross-classification tournament, the Millard Ironman, Emery impressed with its showing over the weekend. The Spartans finished second in Pool A with wins over Davis (33-31), Idaho Falls (57-24), Canyon View (45-33) and North Sanpete (69-9). Millard defeated Emery 36-31 in a close match.

The Spartans’ success put them in the gold group, where the competition was fierce. The Spartans lost to Morgan (51-22), Pleasant Grove (61-15) and Juab (45-28), but did get the best of Mountain View by a score of 39-34 to take fifth overall in the tournament.

It was a great opportunity for the Spartans to take a look at Juab and Morgan, two teams that are expected to be there at the end. Emery will obviously be looking for improvement, but has to feel good after a solid weekend.

The Spartans will be back on the mat on Tuesday at South Sevier.