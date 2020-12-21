Emery Looks Strong at Ironman Classic

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans headed to the Ironman Classic on Friday in Millard. Emery won its first three matches against Duchesne (48-34), Delta (42-36) and the team of extras (67-12). Later, Morgan edged the Spartans 37-34 and Mountain View also defeated Emery 39-30.

Jarin Allen (132) had a great tournament, going 5-1 with five pins. Byron Christiansen was handed his first loss of the year, a 4-3 decision. He finished the Ironman 4-1 with four pins. He then went to the Christmas Clash on Saturday and took first in 126. He was victorious in the championship match with a major decision, 9-1, over Brady Skinner (Grace).

Maddex Christman (195) and Tyler Stilson (170) each ended 3-1 with three pins. Hayes Dalton (182) also went 3-1 with one pin and one major decision. Merritt Meccariello (113) and Braden Howard (220) each finished 2-1, while the former had two pins.

Emery will host Delta on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Spartan Center. The match will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports.