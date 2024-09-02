MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Emery Loses in a Heartbreaker to Delta

Emery Loses in a Heartbreaker to Delta

IMG_6814-1.jpg

Photo by Maxwell Misner

The Emery Lady Spartans volleyball team had their second region game of the season against the Delta Rabbits on Thursday in Castle Dale. Emery was coming off a win over Richfield and Delta was coming off a loss to Canyon View.

In the first set, the standard was set for how the entire match was going to be. Emery had the lead 23-20, but the resilient Rabbits weren’t going anywhere. The match went back and forth, tying at 23. Eventually, Emery would get the win by two, 27-25. Set two brought another tough battle, but the Rabbits would prevail, 25-21.

Set three would end with a score of 25-20, Emery. Set four ended 25-18, Delta, bringing on the fifth and final set. The Rabbits played well, scoring in crucial moments, giving them the 13-8 lead. The Lady Spartans would have a little rally, bringing them to 14-11, but they would ultimately fall in a heartbreaker to the Delta squad.

Emery will prepare to meet the Manti Templars on Sept. 5. The Templars are 1-1 in the region, coming off of a loss to the tough North Sanpete Hawks. Manti and Canyon View sit atop the standings with a 2-0 record, with Emery, Delta, Carbon and Manti sitting at 1-1.
scroll to top