Emery Loses in a Heartbreaker to Delta

The Emery Lady Spartans volleyball team had their second region game of the season against the Delta Rabbits on Thursday in Castle Dale. Emery was coming off a win over Richfield and Delta was coming off a loss to Canyon View.

In the first set, the standard was set for how the entire match was going to be. Emery had the lead 23-20, but the resilient Rabbits weren’t going anywhere. The match went back and forth, tying at 23. Eventually, Emery would get the win by two, 27-25. Set two brought another tough battle, but the Rabbits would prevail, 25-21.

Set three would end with a score of 25-20, Emery. Set four ended 25-18, Delta, bringing on the fifth and final set. The Rabbits played well, scoring in crucial moments, giving them the 13-8 lead. The Lady Spartans would have a little rally, bringing them to 14-11, but they would ultimately fall in a heartbreaker to the Delta squad.

Emery will prepare to meet the Manti Templars on Sept. 5. The Templars are 1-1 in the region, coming off of a loss to the tough North Sanpete Hawks. Manti and Canyon View sit atop the standings with a 2-0 record, with Emery, Delta, Carbon and Manti sitting at 1-1.