Emery Moves to Moderate COVID-19 Transmission Level

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Emery County has moved into the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Carbon and Grand counties are in the high transmission level.

The region only has 12 active cases of the virus at this time, including five each in Carbon and Grand counties and two in Emery County. As of Tuesday morning, none of these patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

New cases continue to trend downward with only 23 new cases reported in the past seven days. This includes 14 in Carbon County, four in Emery County and five in Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 77 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19. This includes 71 unvaccinated residents and six fully vaccinated residents. Of those hospitalized with complications, 227 were unvaccinated while 30 were fully vaccinated.

To date, 20,633 regional resident have been fully vaccinated against the virus. For more information on the vaccine and a list of clinic hours, please click here.