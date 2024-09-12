Emery Moves to Third in Region Standings

The Emery Lady Spartans faced the Juab Wasps for a region match in Nephi. Emery was coming off a big win over Manti and the Wasps were coming off a loss to the Delta Rabbits. Both teams were playing some competitive ball for the entire match, keeping the score tight in each set.

Emery would get the win in set one, 25-23 but fall in the second set, 25-22. They then dug deep getting the win in the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-19, giving them their third region win of the season.

The Lady Spartans are now in third place in the Region 12 standings with a 3-1 record. Canyon View leads the way with a perfect 4-0 record and the North Sanpete Hawks are in second with a 3-1 record. This sets the stage for Thursday’s match, the Spartans against the Hawks in the Spartan Center.

The winner will secure the second-place spot in the standings.