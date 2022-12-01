Emery Outlasts Delta

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans were back on the road Tuesday night to face the Rabbits. Delta couldn’t get much going in the first quarter, leading to a 14-9 advantage for Emery.

The pace of play picked up in the next two quarters, which saw a combined 32 points in each period. Emery maintained a one-point lead going into the fourth, and then fought off the Rabbits with their best quarter of the evening. The Spartans put together 18 points while holding the Rabbits to just seven for the 62-50 victory.

Katelyn Nielsen led the way with 18 points followed by Alexia Mortensen with 11 and Brielle Rowley with 10. Karleigh Stilson provided the deep threat, sinking two threes and finishing with eight points.

Emery (2-1) will now gear up for the Uintah Tournament this weekend.