Emery Picks Up Quality Win Before Running Into 6A Wall

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans returned to the hardwood to start the 2020-21 basketball season last week. Emery had a strong first showing against Morgan, easily passing the Lady Trojans 63-36.

Baylee Jacobson had a team-high 18 points followed by Bethany Justice with 14 and Tambrie Tuttle with 11. The Lady Spartans shot 42 percent from the field and 41 percent from the three-point line. Jacobson was one rebound away from a double-double while also tallying six steals. Addie Lester recorded eight assists to go along with her nine points.

Emery ran into trouble on Saturday against 6A Syracuse. The Lady Spartans got off to a slow start and were down 32-12 at the half. Emery outscored the Lady Titans in the third quarter but the damage was already done. The Lady Spartans fell 64-33.

Daicee Ungerman led the team with 11 points while the rest of the crew tried to get into a rhythm. Emery had a rough outing offensively, shooting 24 percent from the field.

The Lady Spartans (1-1) will have their first home game on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Hurricane (0-2). The contest will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.