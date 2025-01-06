Emery Places Eleventh at Winter Classic

The Emery Spartan wrestling team traveled to Richfield over the weekend for the Utah Winter Classic at the Sevier Valley Center. Emery placed eleventh out of 33 teams at the tournament, as Delta finished first, followed by Timpanogos and Juab.

Beginning in the 106-weight class, Xavier Nelson finished in the eighth overall spot. Nelson had a couple wins by fall in the beginning rounds, earning him a spot in the seventh place match, where he fell to his opponent form Juab. In the 113-weight class, Ty Christiansen went 3-2 in his matches, getting a couple wins by fall and an injury default.

In the 120-weight class, Ryder Rollins placed tenth overall, finishing four opponents by fall during the tournament. Dixon Peacock found his way to the podium after a couple wins by fall and decision. In the fifth place match, he defeated Manti’s Durke Larsen via injury default. In the 132-weight class, Corbin Jensen finished in the eighth overall spot, going 3-3 in the tournament. Jensen won a match by fall, forfeit and a decision. Ryan Collard went 4-2 during his matches in the same weight class, earning two wins by fall, a decision and a forfeit.

In the 157-weight class, Taylor Canterberry had a 3-3, earning two wins by fall. He defeated his last opponent from Manti by forfeit, earning the 13 spot overall. In the 165-weight class, Boden Christman finished the tournament with a 2-2 record. Christman defeated his opponent in the seventh place match over Springville’s Ethan Hawks via fall.

In the 190-weight class, Devon Byars finished on the sixth place podium after defeating an opponent by fall and another by major decision. Byars fell in the fifth place match to Springville’s Treyton Harris by fall. In the 285-weight class, Joshua Howard had a solid showing, winning his first three matches, earning him a spot in the championship match against ALA’s Jesus Lopez. Howard battled with the tough opponent, but would fall, earning him the second place medal at the tournament.

Dazi Thatcher also had a great showing in the girl’s division for Emery. Thatcher went 4-3 in the tournament, receiving three wins by fall, earning her a spot in the fifth place match against Springville’s Hillary Weakley. Thatcher was victorious once again by fall, earning her the fifth place podium.

The Spartans will prepare for a busy week as they are set to host a dual against South Sevier on Wednesday, followed by another dual on Thursday against North Sevier. They will cap it off with The Rumble wrestling tournament at Zions Bank Real Academy over the weekend.