Emery Pushes Carbon *Photo Gallery*

Another rivalry matchup between Carbon and Emery ensued on Friday night. Although the two team’s records are much different, the contest proved to be a good one as each squad brought the intensity.

The Spartans quickly came off the blocks and sprinted out to a 6-1 lead. Carbon immediately answered back with a 8-2 run to go up by one. The rivals traded buckets for the remainder of the first quarter until it ended with the Dinos holding onto a slight 19-15 advantage.

Emery continued to bring the heat and worked hard to keep pace with its foe. The Spartans put together a great defensive effort in the second period, holding the Dinos to just nine points. Emery overcame a six-point deficit and knotted it all up at 28 by halftime.

There were seven lead changes in the third quarter alone, bringing the score back to a 37-37 tie. Merrick Morgan then hit back-to-back three pointers to open up the game. The Dinos went on to score 10 unanswered points and ended the quarter on a 12-4 run to take control. They kept the Spartans at bay down the final stretch and went on to win the game 67-57.

Carbon’s late run in the third quarter proved to be the turning point in the game. Although Emery was undersized, the Spartans showed incredible effort and won the rebound battle 34-25, including 18 offensive rebounds. The Dinos showed their poise, however, and took extreme care of the ball. They only had five turnovers compared to the Spartan’s 22.

Preston Condie led all scores with 22 points. Morgan finished with 18 points on five field goal attempts. He only missed one shot all night as he finished 4-5 from the field and 8-8 from the charity stripe. Caleb Winfree added another 11 points and Keenan Hatch tallied five blocks for the Dinos. On the Emery sideline, Riggs Griffin ended with 13 points while Treven Brazier and Brett Rasmussen had 10 points apiece.

The regular season is coming to a close with with just one week remaining. Emery (2-14, 0-8) will first head to play South Sevier (7-11, 3-5) on Wednesday before returning home to face Grand (18-3, 7-2) on Friday. On the other hand, Carbon (12-6, 5-3) will host Richfield (9-9, 4-4) on Wednesday and then head to Blanding to take on the Broncos (14-7, 6-3) on Friday. Each respective home game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.