Emery Rallies in Overtime Victory

The Emery Spartans boys’ basketball team hosted the North Sanpete Hawks on Friday for a region matchup. Emery went into the game with a 3-2 region record and the Hawks were at 2-3.

The first half ended with North Sanpete leading the Spartans, 24-20. In the third quarter, both teams put up nine points each, though the Spartans still trailed by four going into the final quarter. The Hawks brought the lead to six, before West Johansen muscled up the shot under the hoop for two.

A couple possessions later, North Sanpete brought the lead to seven, after a successful shot from beyond the arc. With a little over four minutes remaining in regulation, Jace Frandsen knocked one down from three-point land, giving his team some momentum. The Hawks were quick to answer back with a three of their own, followed by another strong move from West Johansen down low. On their next possession, Scott Johansen made a nice short-range shot, bringing the lead down to three points with three minutes remaining.

Brek Griffin had a big play on the defensive end, blocking a mid-range jumper from the Hawks. Frandsen went down the court quickly, trying to capitalize on the fast-break, as the ball was poked away. Frandsen fought for the ball, securing it and tossing it high off the glass for two. The lead was down to one point with under a minute left in regulation.

West Johansen was fouled and went to the line, where he tied the game up at 41 for the Spartans. Scott Johansen then came down with the offensive rebound after the missed foul shot, taking a page out of West’s book, scoring in the post with a strong move as he was fouled, giving him the and-one opportunity.

He successfully completed the and-one, bringing the score to 44-41, with 28 second remaining. The Hawks weren’t done yet, scoring a big three-pointer to tie things up at 44 each. Time struck zero after both teams had another chance to score, as they were set for overtime action.

On Emery’s first possession in overtime, Porter Hurdsman found Frandsen on the wing, as he made a big shot for the Spartans, bringing their lead to three. Scott Johansen added to the lead on the next possession, making both of his free throws with a minute and a half remaining. Hurdsman then found West down low, extending the lead to seven points.

Emery’s defense held strong, holding off the Hawks offense in the final minute, as time would expire as the Spartans secured the overtime victory. The final ended at 53-49, with the team improving their region record to 4-2.

Frandsen led the team in scoring with 16, including five rebounds, a steal and a block. West Johansen finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and a block. Scott Johansen ended with a double-double as well with 10 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block. Will Jeffs had seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block for his team. Griffin also played well on defense with two steals and a block, bringing an exciting win in the Spartan Center.

The team will now prepare for a matchup on the road against the Juab Wasps on Wednesday, Followed by a game back in the Spartan Center on Friday against the Delta Rabbits. The game will be broadcast live at ETVNews.com/LiveSports.