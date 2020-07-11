Emery Recreation Youth Activities Upcoming

Emery County Recreation recently announced its youth recreation registration for flag and tackle football as well as fall soccer.

Flag football is for children in first grade through fourth grade as well as fifth grade girls. Registration is open until Aug. 3 and the fee is $50 per person. Tackle football is for fifth and sixth graders with a fee of $70.

Fall soccer welcomes children ranging from pre-kindergarten up to sixth grade. The fee is $30 with an additional $12 for a jersey. Registration for soccer is open until Aug. 10 and games are played on Tuesday for younger children and Thursday for older children.

To register for any of these sports, visit www.emerycounty.com/rec or phone the recreation center at (435) 381-3505.