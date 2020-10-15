Emery Remains Hot

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

After making a statement over the weekend by taking third at the SVC Tournament, the Lady Spartans kept their momentum going verse San Juan on Wednesday. They opened the match in Blanding with a 25-13 thumping. They continued their streak in the second set with a 25-19 win.

In a large 2-0 deficit, the Lady Broncos came alive and matched Emery point for point. Tied at 24, San Juan came through to take the third set 26-24. Emery quickly extinguished San Juan’s spark by dominating the fourth set, 25-12. Emery defeated San Juan 3-1.

The Lady Spartans (11-11, 3-6) are playing their best volleyball of the year and doing it at the right time. They will need to keep it up for their season finale at home against Richfield (18-8, 8-1). Emery came us just short (3-2) from upsetting the Lady Wildcats in Richfield early in the season. They will be looking for payback on Tuesday when the teams meet in the Spartan Center.