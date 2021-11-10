Emery Rodeo Athletes Score at Dixie

By Julie Johansen

The annual Dixie 6 Rodeos began on Nov. 5 and 6 in Hurricane at the Washington County Legacy Event Center. In the high school shooting competition, Ryter Ekker earned fifth and seventh in the light rifle and seventh in the trap shoot.

The junior high shooting competition is hosted at the same venue and time as the high school. In the light rifle shoot, three Southeastern Utah Junior High Rodeo team members scored high enough to place in the top ten. Wyatt Fox placed third, Kyle Ekker sixth and Hayden Tonc seventh.

On Friday, Nov. 5 at the Dixie 1 Rodeo, Shaynee Fox tied for 10th in goat tying, while Megan Zunich was sixth in barrels. Cole Magnuson took third place in the saddle broncs and Byron Christiansen was second in bareback riding.

At the Dixie 2 Rodeo on Saturday, Ryleigh Allred was first in barrels, while Stace Gilbert and partner Tad Williams roped fast enough to gain third place points. Byron Christiansen took second in barebacks and third in saddle broncs, and Cole Magnuson was fifth in saddle broncs.

The reining cow competition is hosted only once during each weekend. In the competition, Byron Christiansen earned second and Monty Christiansen finished ninth.

The next two rodeos of the series will be on Nov. 12 and 13 in Hurricane.