Emery Rodeo Members Gain Points at Rich and Uintah Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

The Rich and Uintah Basin rodeo teams hosted the second weekend of high school rodeos at the Duchesne County Fairgrounds on Aug. 27 and 28. The Emery High rodeo team was in full competition mode and several members picked up additional qualification points.

In the timed events, Kinlee Jensen was sixth in both breakaway roping and goat tying on Friday. Ryleigh Allred was second and seventh in the barrels while Cole Magnuson was third and fourth in the tie down competition over both days.

On Saturday at the Uintah Basin rodeo, Abbie McElprang roped fast enough for seventh place. Byron and Monty Christiansen were ninth in team roping. In the rough stock arena, Byron was first both days in bareback riding and also first in saddle broncs on Saturday. Ryter Ekker scored sixth and fifth in the light rifle shoot. This qualifies more members for state finals and adds coveted points for the others.

No high school rodeo is slated for Labor Day weekend; however, Emery’s home rodeo follows on Sept. 7 and 8 at the Castle Dale Arena. It is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Friday as well as 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. This will be a preference rodeo, meaning athletes have to choose when and where they will be competing, and Emery is sharing the weekend with the Sevier team at the Black Hawk Arena in Salina.