Emery Rodeo Queen Chosen

By Julie Johansen

The Emery Rodeo Queen, Jr. Queen and Princesses were selected on Friday, July 19. The Queen and Jr. Queen Contestants were judged on appearance, modeling, speech, impromptu questions, interview, horsemanship and personality. The Princesses were also judged in these areas, with the exception of the impromptu question. The judges were Kortney Carlisle and Kylee Urie.

Two girls, Grace Kelly and Abree Allred, vied for the queen, Kinley Taylor and Brittney Hopes for the Jr. Queen and for the crown of the Princess were Payson Peterson, Isley Guymon, Taylee Allred and Chazlyn Hinkins. Although there was only six points separating those earned for Queen, Abree Allred was chosen queen, with Grace Kelly as 1st attendant. Kenley Taylor was chosen for Jr. Queen and Whitley Hopes was 1st Attendant. The little Princess selected was Taylee Allred, with Paisyn Peterson as 1st attendant and Chazlyn Hinkins as 2nd attendant. Isley Lynn Guymon won Miss Congeniality and an honorary member of the Royalty court.

The girls were congratulated and cheered on by Miss Emery County, Miss Emery Teen, Jr. Miss Emery and Mini Miss Emery. The contest was chaired by Riata Cummings and Heather Blake, with special assistant Brystol Blake.