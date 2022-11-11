Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.

The team members then requested a fee waiver for Tuesday night practices and the 2023 high school rodeo. A motion was made to grant this request and all present council members voted in the affirmative. Dawnette Gordon, club advisor, also announced that following this coming school year, Jackie Fox will be replacing her.

There was also discussion about the Cowboys Memorial Rodeo not being sponsored by the high school rodeo team. Requests for this rodeo will come before the council at a later date. The rodeo is scheduled for the last weekend in July.

City resident Rick Snow then requested a culinary water connection outside city limits. It was explained to him that Castle Dale City prefers annexing the property into the city, which would include a water and sewer connection. Snow explained that he had no desire to be annexed but felt that a connection would be monetarily beneficial to the city. Mayor Pro Tempore Giles will schedule a meeting during the upcoming week with himself, the mayor and Snow to further discuss this request.

The council then voted to approve a memorandum of understanding with the HEAT program to become a vendor so that citizens requesting assistance would be eligible.

Department reports began with maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien, who said that he still researching solar installation. He next reported that the ice skating rink would be installed this coming week. Arrien was told that the tree, bush and leaf removal from city streets was appreciated by citizens and the council.

Next, zoning administrator Kerry Lake reported on the past planning and zoning meeting where home business licenses were approved for Rod Carter and Bronson Moreno. The November meeting for this committee will be a week early, Nov. 17, because the regular time would be Thanksgiving night.

Castle Dale Fire Chief Britni Moreno then reported that the shelter for the ladder truck is up and finished. The other remodeling at the station is about 50% complete. The fire department is busy training, with the latest training on ladders.

The next reports were from the treasurer and recorder. Sales tax, transient room taxes and short-term rentals fees are up from last year. It was also reported that some short-term rentals are not licensed but have been contacted.

Councilman Dorsch reported that Christmas lights will be turned on this coming week. He also stated a need to replace of some of them as they have been up for several years. The council expressed appreciation to Dorsch and his wife for the new park decorations they have built.

Castle Dale City is sponsoring a Christmas light scavenger hunt from Thanksgiving until Christmas eve with prizes at city hall. If interested, Castle Dale citizens can contact city hall.