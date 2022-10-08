Emery School Board Considers Declining Enrollment and Student Success Options

By Julie Johansen

The October Emery School Board meeting began with a work session, where the declining enrollment Town Hall meetings were discussed. The center method seemed to be the most favored method, though other options were discussed. Four elementary principals from Orangeville, Castle Dale, Huntington and Cleveland were in attendance. Their main request was that a decision be made as rapidly as possible to allow the teachers and staff to move on with the current year and preparations for any coming changes.

Board members also questioned Tracy Rowley, Transportation Supervisor, about busing situations and he replied that it would do away with several courtesy runs and probably increase busing funds.

President Tracey Johnson began the regular session with the Pledge of Allegiance and then welcomed Trent Huntsman from Westland Construction to give his update on the construction at Emery High and Ferron Elementary. He stated that they are closing out on the project at Ferron Elementary as it has been occupied for two months now. They are just working on a “punch-list” as requests are made.

At Emery High, the north west parking lot is ready for asphalt and should be covered next week. Phase two is well underway and much of the underground work is done. Concrete slabs are beginning to be poured as materials are arriving daily. Johnson then informed the board about the Data Privacy and Security Risk Analysis. His report showed the tech inventory, data access, interactive TV and rewiring of all the district buildings. He showed how thousands of attacks hit the security system each minute. Johnson assured the board of the firewalls and backup programs installed in case of a disaster loss.

Next, a Summative Testing Review was presented by district supervisors Yvonne Jensen, J. R. Jones and Doug Mecham in which data was reported for the 21-22 school year. The grades for the schools included six “C’s”, three “B’s” and one “A”. These grade were based on achievement and CTE scores.

ACT scores were also reported. The national average ACT score was 20.8, Utah’s average score was 20.6, Emery High was 19.2, Green River High was 17.1. Higher enrollment scores need to be at least 24. These scores are considered for improvement and data analysis. The Teacher and Student Success Act (TSSA) framework review was also reported to the board by district supervisors. Each school’s plan was read, explained and all schools seem to be using funds effectively.

The following names were approved for hiring following backgrounds checks and approvals: Kalani Rhodes as a Kindergarten Aide at Huntington Elementary, Elysa Suwyn, PE aide Huntington, Toni Kropf as a part-time custodian at Canyon View Middle School, Kadie Allred, Girl’s Basketball at San Rafael Middle School, Rachel Hallows as a Girls Basketball Assistant Coach for Emery High and Kayden ,World Wrestling Assistant at Emery High.

A principal report was given by Jenny Gagon, Canyon View Middle School Principal. She stated that at a recent school retreat the faculty and staff had set up four goals that they are working on at their school. They are engaging students is more reading, using the Alex program at school only to increase math scores and mastery, working to increase attendance to 90%, which now is at 88%, working on low achievement grades and mastery. They want students to be proud of themselves. She was assisted by Language Arts Instructor Ashley Hawkins.

Chandler Peacock requested permission to take six to eight students to New Mexico in November for the Auto Shop competition. The action was not on the agenda, meaning no vote was taken, but will be at next month’s meeting.