Emery School Board Plans for School Year 2024-2025

By Julie Johansen

Vice President Tracey Johnson called the Emery School Board Meeting to order at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10. President Royd Hatt was attending via Zoom, while other board members Kenzi Guymon and James Winn were present at the meeting.

Trent Huntsman of Westland Construction gave the board an update on construction at Emery High School (EHS). Demolition has been underway for the last month. The CTE buildings (shops) have been demolished and the underground infrastructure installed. Now work is advancing on the parking lot and driveway. The fire marshal’s review is pending before occupancy can take place. This occupancy will be for teachers and staff only to get their rooms and facilities ready for school. Equipment is being installed in the shops, fire alarms and exhaust fans are being tested.

All floors and ceilings are done, with exception of the auxiliary gym floor, which will be finished soon. Phase Three of the building, area D and E, are planned from August 2024 to July 2025.

Supervisor Doug Mecham then gave a report on Title 1X athletics. He reported there are 315 students involved at Emery High, 18 at Green River High. There are 10 girl sports and nine boys sports at Emery High, five boy and girl sports each at Green River High. Facilities and funding were also included in his report.

The consent agenda was approved, which included new hires for the district: Isaac Andersen head custodian at San Rafael Middle School, Hailie Willis, Maddisyn Howard, Laren Ison, Mishayla Collard and Birta North aides at Huntington Elementary, Justin Thornley Volleyball coach at San Rafael Middle School, and Erik Nielsen Girl basketball coach at San Rafael Middle School.

Business Administrator Jackie Allred reported that negotiation agreements were approved by the board. Certified employees will receive a 4.5% wage increase, which means a $2,900 flat increase on all steps. An additional step (31st) is added for those that qualify. Classified and food service employees will receive a 4% increase. Medical insurance was lowered with higher deductibles.

Supervisor Mecham and Principals Jarret Gilbert and Genny Gagon presented their recommendations for fall extracurricular sports for the middle schools. This will included Grand County in the Castle Valley Athletic Association schedules. They also announced that internet access will be available on five activity buses. This was passed unanimously by the board.

Superintendent James Shank then presented his research with regards to the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program. He began by stating that there is little guidance from the state. Only 16 larger urban districts are considering becoming providers for students not enrolled in school, no rural schools are considering this at this time. Because of the lack of guidance or experience from other districts, his recommendation was to at least wait a year before trying this. The board unanimously agreed. This basically mean that students must be enrolled in school to participate in school-sponsored activities.

Supt. Shank then reported the second annual School Back Pack and Hair Cut activity will happen in the first part of August. Emery District will also be participating in Apples for Teachers on AJB Broadcasting’s radio, where teachers are recognized on the radio station.

Strategic Planning, Safety and Security Committees are working to meet the new requirements from the legislature before December 2024. He also suggested that the school calendar for 2025-2026 be reconsidered.