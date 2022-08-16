Emery School Board Prepares For a New School Year

By Julie Johansen

The meeting of the Emery School Board on Wednesday, Aug. 10 began with a work session. A discussion about the declining enrollment revolved around different options, but the board decided that they would host town meetings in September before any decision would be made.

Also in the work session, Kacey Fluckey, Green River High Principal, presented information to show the need to increase the stipend for cheer as the Utah High School Athletic Association has now included it as a sanctioned sport, which requires more time. In addition, the Beverly Taylor Sorensen Art Program has been approved by the Utah State Board of Education. Finally, it was decided that the three-day COVID leave policy will be continued, and these days will not be charged to accrued leave.

As the regular session began, Westland Construction gave an update. It was reported that Phase #1 at Emery High is essentially complete; the tennis courts are done, hydroseeding in the retention pond has been finished and the small parking lot is complete.

Phase #2 is at the future site of the building and the work on the exterior site utilities is on schedule. The concrete for the CTE area and kitchen area is being poured. The fill dirt for the west parking lot is being brought in with an expected completion date in September.

At Ferron Elementary, the parking lot and playground are now paved and striped, and the landscape concrete is finished. The finish work on the hardwood floors is being done and the teachers have been in the building to set up their classrooms. The grand opening is planned for Aug. 22 with school starting the following day.

Superintendent Ryan Maughan next presented the following names for hire: Mandi Potter, library assistant at Canyon View; Kaitlynn Lake, aide at Huntington; Heather Moulton, kindergarten aide at Castle Dale; Tricia Erickson, aide at Castle Dale; Jodi Larsen, aide at Ferron; Yory Allred, volleyball assistant coach; Antonio Hurera, music at Green River High; Tammy Payne, art teacher at Huntington/Castle Dale/Book Cliff; Angela Huntington, art teacher at Ferron; Lynsie Pentico, art teacher at Canyon View/Cleveland. The names were approved by the board subject to the completion of background checks.

JR Jones, Emery School District Elementary Supervisor, then spoke about the Early Learning Plans, looking for updates in language arts for next year. He announced that the preschool is also working on new curriculum for next year.

Jones next outlined three goals for the coming year: #1 Increase kindergarten literacy to benchmark level, #2 Reduce the number of second grade students below benchmark level in literacy, #3 Reduce the number of second graders below benchmark level in math. These will be measured by Acadience scores from the first of the year to the end of the year. These were approved by the board.

The following polices were all approved by the board: Policy for Fiscal Accounting and Reporting as required by State Audit guide; The Fraud, Waste and Abuse Policy, also required by the state; and the Policy on Library Materials selection and adoption, which is required by Utah State Board of Education.

Next, Castle Dale Elementary Principal Melinda Durrant stated that there are some staffing changes at the school this year and some of the teachers have completed literacy training. She also announced the school theme this year, “Shine Your Way,” which will let each student be themselves.

Superintendent Maughan then acknowledged the effort of everyone to prepare a new year. He recognized fatigue but said excitement exceeds. Maintenance supervisor Kerry Lake then reported that employees have completed the asbestos reports from each school.

To conclude, Emery School Board President Tracey Johnson gave a presentation on the timeline for capital projects funded by the bonds. Business Manager Jackie Allred then gave a report of capital and bonds levies of buildings in the district to explain the age and increased maintenance costs of older buildings and current projects.