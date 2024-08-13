Emery School Board Prepares for School Year 2024-25

By Julie Johansen

Board President Royd Hatt called the regular session of the Emery School Board to order and the consent agenda was approved, which included names for several new hires for the 2024-25 school year.

Those names are:

Nina Russell – art teacher – San Rafael Middle School/Ferron Elementary

Becky Cook – 6 th grade teacher – Canyon View Middle School

grade teacher – Canyon View Middle School Andrew Hatefi – Language Arts Teacher – Green River High School

Jennifer Taylor – Lunch helper – Cleveland Elementary

Christopher Feller – Edgenuity Supervisor – Emery High

Cambrie Jensen – Aide – Castle Dale Elementary

Madisyn Alton – Aide – Castle Dale Elementary

Shyanne Gordon – Aide – Huntington Elementary

Nikki Cooksey – Aide – San Rafael Middle School

Heidi Quintana – Library/Aide – Bookcliff Elementary

Catlin Bendy – Aide – Ferron Elementary

McKenzy Hansen – Aide – Bookcliff Elementary

Andrea Johansen – Swim Coach – Emery High

Jake Behling – Football Coach – San Rafael Middle School

Ryan Rainey – Head Wrestling Coach – Emery High

Daniel Luke – Head Softball Coach – Emery High

Mandy Potter – Cross Country Coach – Emery High

Brodie Tuttle – Technology Specialist – District

Aspen Payne – Computers – Cottonwood Elementary

Kira Dowdle – Aide – Cottonwood Elementary

Julisa Mendoza – Aide – Bookcliff Elementary

Tracy Rowley, Transportation Supervisor for the district, then presented the annual Bus Miles Report for 2024. He reported that seventeen years ago, the expense for transportation was $208,000, but in 2023 it has risen to $368,000. He also stated that the average bus lasts for about 181,000 miles, or 16 years. They have 29 buses, of which 18 make daily runs, eight for bus trips and three spares, but some days all of them are used.

Bus prices have risen by 6% and have a 12-month delivery wait. Rowley was requesting that the district order their usual two buses again this year. The buses they ordered last year should arrive in about one month. This passed with a unanimous vote.

JR Jones then presented the District’s Early Learning Plan. This plan represents the district’s goals, curriculum and software to be used. The goals this year are to increase 25% in math and 5% in literacy. These percentages are because of growth in last year’s analysis. This plan must be approved to apply for a grant and has already been approved by the Utah State School Board.

Principal Melinda Durrant welcomed the board to Castle Dale Elementary and expressed her appreciation for their support. She was grateful for the additional new employees: Ashton Rowley, Madisyn Alton, Cambrie Jensen and Ericka Jewkes. She spoke of the help in student advancement they receive from paraprofessionals.

Principal Durrant expressed her appreciation for her dedicated staff, stating that their theme for the year is “All in This Together,” adding, “It takes lots of single notes to make a masterpiece”. She said most of her teachers had attended training opportunities, including Rural Schools, this summer.

Superintendent James Shank then addressed the board. He said that the district is close to being fully staffed, still lacking three part-time aides and a coach. He then spoke about a couple of bills, SB 173, Merit Pay Bill, which requires educators review by December 2024 and added that they still have work to understand this bill. HB 84 is in the same situation with review due by December 31. He spoke of sensitive materials list of books that are to be removed from all schools with the USBE orders.

Jackie Allred, Business Administrator, presented the district asbestos report, stating that there is asbestos needing to removed in schools. She also said that they are taking action and have developed plans to safely remove all asbestos. She also reminded that they are expecting an audit by a legal analyst of school construction procedures.

During public comments, Melissa Jensen addressed the board with a request to be Utah Fits All Scholarship provider. She stated that a rural community can be self-reliant and she volunteered to help. The board replied that, at the present time, they felt that they did not have the guidance or legal opinions necessary to start this program.