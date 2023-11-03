Emery School Board Reviews District Issues and Reports

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board met at Green River High on Wednesday, Nov. 1, for its regularly scheduled November meeting. The work session began at 6 p.m. with an Independent Audit Report from the firm of Gilbert and Stewart.

In the report, state, federal and major programs were specifically targeted. Emery School District Business Administrator Jackie Allred also gave a financial report with highlights on fund balances, budget changes and construction progress. All balances were positive except capital funds, which is declining as construction continues.

Then, Emery School District Superintendent Ryan Maughan presented the proposed presentation for the community input meeting on Nov. 15. This meeting will be at Castle Dale Elementary.

Tawni Jensen, Emery Education Association representative, spoke in favor of the Policy Committee Process as it will allow the staff to add input and review policies before they are approved by the board. It was noted that policy making is a duty of the board.

The regular meeting began at 7 p.m. with a welcome by Emery School Board President Royd Hatt. Westland Construction then gave a construction update on the building at Emery High.

It was reported that the roof systems of the library, aux gym and front entrances are completed. The goal is for the rest of the roofing to be done before snow flies. Interior framing in classrooms is almost complete and work is centered on trusses for the commons area. Foundation pads are being poured for the portable transitional trailers and the three trailers are arriving.

Names for hire were then approved, including Madison Miller as a special education aide at Cottonwood Elementary and Michael Brereton as a mechanic in the district’s transportation department.

The audit report given in the work meeting was approved. The district will also participate in the nationwide lawsuit against social media groups targeting youth.

Template models for mental health screenings, which could be used to help students and families, were presented to the board. These will help those dealing with anxiety, depression and suicidal tendencies. School staff members are also being trained. Parental approval is required before screenings can be administered.

Green River High School Principal Kayce May-Riches thanked the board for coming to Green River early to view the Future Farmers of America farm and see students’ projects. She remarked that the agriculture program is a great educational opportunity for the students.

“Success is the ability to leave Green River High School, being successful, being able to get a job and be competent,” she remarked. Green River High’s theme this year is “Making Connections.” She also reported that E-sports have started at the school.

Superintendent Maughan recognized academic all-state scholars in the fall sports, including Creek Sharp, Wade Stilson, Cheyenne Bingham, Taya Cowley, Chase Haggard, Tyler Frandsen, Kade Larsen, Ryker Mann and Karleigh Stilson. He also recognized state finalists and placers in the various competitions.

Allred reported having discussed with the faculty at Emery High the timeline for transition to the new school with a very short window in the summer of 2024.