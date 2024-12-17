Emery School Board Reviews Policies

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board work session began at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11. The first item was an overview of capital outlay projects for 2026, which was presented to the board and audience by Maintenance Supervisor Wayne Maxfield. His presentation outlined the estimated costs, length of time for completion, how many of his crew would be required and the importance of the projects. A committee will be meeting to discuss and prioritize each project.

He stated that there are 113 project requests, of which 93 have been approved, with 10 more if money and time are available. They are also addressing HB84, which is requiring additional fencing of playgrounds. Some of these will have to be contracted out. There are also some grants available. The moving of the modulars at the high school was also discussed.

The regular session began at 7 p.m. with the Emery High Men’s Choir, under the direction of David Bird, presenting a couple of musical selections for the board and audience. Trent Huntsman of Westland Construction then gave an update on Phase 3 of Emery High School. This phase of construction is of classrooms that will connect the Spartan Center to the auditorium. One portion of the floor is still being poured, but once the concrete is finished, the crew will work faster on production. The masonry is schedule to be finished by February.

His closing comments were, ”It has been an incredible journey to get where we are now.”

The consent agenda was approved, which listed two new hires: Lauren Hert as an aide at Green River High and Kellie Gardner as an aide at Castle Dale Elementary. Approval was given for Emery School District to be included as a client in the Frantz Law Class Acton Law Suit for insulin. Superintendent Jim Shank then spoke about Senate Bill 173, which outlines Merit Pay for teachers based on evaluations and other criteria.

There had been little support from Emery educators, so the superintendent was not recommending participating at this time. The board agreed.

Several district policies were then presented from a second reading for approval. They were approved with the exception of the Electronic School Board Meeting Policy, which was rescinded. Several other policies were presented to the board for a second reading and eventual approval. All these policies can be found for reading at the district website.

Cottonwood Principal Tiffany Cowley then reported to the board about her school. The board displayed the self-portraits that the art class at Cottonwood Elementary, under the direction of art teacher Mrs. Hughes, had created for each board member. She also thanked the maintenance crew for the dropped ceilings added last summer at her school, which has kept the infrastructure clean and functioning. She feels that the theme at Cottonwood this year, “Learning How to Share”, has really helped the student body.

Mrs. Cowley invited some students to speak to the board. The robotics program has started again this year, Cooper Cox from the lower grades reported that the has learned how to code and Jentri Tuttle from the upper grades said they have learned to program and maneuver robots to complete a task. Student council members, Hidey Onstott, Maddie Eley and Deja Caudill, reported on leadership opportunities they have attended.

Superintendent Shank reported to the board about the last Portrait of a Graduate meeting where six working profiles where chosen. These meetings will continue during the coming year. Business Administrator Jackie Allred presented Tracey Johnson with an appreciation gift and thanked her for her service while serving on the school board.