Emery School Board to Host Town Hall Meetings

The Board of Education of the Emery School District has announced upcoming town hall meetings to discuss issues and ideas with members of the community.

“Town halls are for discussion on declining enrollment, educational options, and ideas to continue to support students and the community,” a notice issued by the district stated.

The first meeting will take place on Sept. 13 at the Emery High School Little Theater. Discussion will begin at 6 p.m. The following day, a meeting will take place at the Green River High School auditorium, also beginning at 6 p.m.

The third and final meeting will be on Sept. 15 at Canyon View Middle School in the commons area at 6 p.m. Members of the community are invited to attend the meetings to give their input to the board of education.