Emery School Board Tours New Ferron Elementary Building

By Julie Johansen

On Wednesday evening, the final Emery School Board meeting to be held at the existing Ferron Elementary school building was called to order by Board President Tracey Johnson. All members of the board, as well as Superintendent Ryan Maughan and Business Administrator Jackie Allred, were in attendance.

The board was accompanied by Architects KMA to view the new Ferron Elementary Building. The masonry at the school is almost complete, as well as the roof, which will enclose the facility soon.

Also during the work session, a legislative priorities discussion was led by Supt. Maughan. Class size ratios for ongoing staffing considerations for grades K-2, 3-5 and 6-12 were considered as well.

The regular session began at 7 p.m. with a presentation from Jessica Dahl of Westland Construction updating the board on the timeline and upcoming tasks at Ferron Elementary and the Emery High sports complex. Both projects are pushing deadlines, including baseball and softball fields at Emery High and enclosing the building at Ferron Elementary.

Following this, the school fees policy was presented with some changes to the high school spend plan. However, this will be presented again next month before any action is taken.

Supt. Maughan then recommended the following individuals for board approval for positions in the district: Casey Jo Reid, school foods lead cook at Emery High; Rilee Alvarado, special education aide at Book Cliff Elementary; and Heidi McArthur, preschool assistant at Cottonwood Elementary. The hiring recommendations were approved subject to the completion and review of a background check.

It was then announced that bond issuance is moving ahead with scheduled events for February and March with nothing additional needed this month. Next, the following board action items received approval by the board: out-of-state travel for the Emery High automotive team to attend competition in Idaho, School Land Trust Plans for FY 21, Green River High FY 21 Land Trust Amendment and extracurricular spring schedules for secondary schools. Water lease agreements for the 2022 watering season with local entities were also presented by Allred and received approval by the board.

Educator licensing policy, which changes LEA specific licenses and the duration for a teaching contract without a license, and graduation requirements were also presented by Supt. Maughan. Policy changes for both were approved by the board.

Heather Behling then gave her principal’s report for Ferron Elementary. She stated that the goal of the school is to come together and bring focus to providing intentional instruction through meaningful data reviews. They have expanded the school’s Really Great Reading Program and have began implementing a math block program to have all hands on deck for small groups to work on deficit skills. Attendance is always a difficult issue and her staff is working to improve this area. Behling asked for continued support for teachers as they are being asked to do more every year and recognition really does boost morale.

JR Jones, Emery School District Elementary Supervisor, then took the opportunity to recognize Behling and commented that she is always seen facilitating whatever is needed, even providing custodial duties. He continued, stating that she is huge advocate for students and has great input for the elementary team.

To conclude the meeting, Supt. Maughan recognized Dr. Jamie Cano and Zak Konakis, who were in attendance from USU Eastern, for their support of the community and district needs.