Emery School District Announces Busy Schedule

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School Board meeting on Wednesday, May 5 in Green River will kick off the busy last month of the 2020-21 school year. The regular session begins at 7 p.m. with a full agenda.

The school district will continue with a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ferron Elementary on May 13 at 2 p.m. on the southwest corner of the school block in Ferron. The groundbreaking for Bookcliff Elementary will take place on May 18 at 10:30 a.m. In other construction news, the demolition of the adult education building south of Emery High will take place on May 13.

Long-time district employees will be recognized at upcoming retirement parties. Willy Frisbee and Neal Peacock will be honored at Emery High at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 13. A tribute to Vicki Nielsen will be at the Ferron Park on Wednesday, May 19 starting at 12:30 p.m.