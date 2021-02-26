Emery School District Announces Top Spellers

By Julie Johansen

Emery School District announced the winners of the district spelling bee held earlier in February. The spelling champion was Adam Olsen. Taking second was Kenlee Ward while the third place honor went to Jaxon Durrant.

Olsen is an eighth grader at San Rafael Middle School. He is the son of Clinton and Natalie Olsen from Castle Dale. Ward is a fifth grader at Ferron Elementary and the daughter of Brent and Jodi Ward of Ferron. Durrant is the son of Chris Ann and Dennis Durrant and is a seventh grader at Canyon View Middle School.