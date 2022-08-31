Emery School District Capital Levy Approved

By Julie Johansen

In tentative minutes recorded for the Aug. 29 meeting of the Emery School Board, it was reported that the Capital Tax Levy proposed at the rate of .00110 was approved by a vote of 3-2. This was a follow up meeting from the Truth-in-Taxation public hearing on Aug. 24. All members of the board were present as well as Emery School District Superintendent Ryan Maughan and Business Administrator Jackie Allred.

The board again discussed the issues regarding the Capital Outlay increases from the previous public hearing. The issues included current capital outlay projects, future building needs, the tax burden on the citizens and projected future economic stability. Each board member expressed their concerns. Their comments included the heavy tax burden, caring for buildings while there is a stable economic base, and what is best for current and future students.

Next up, the school board will host a series of town hall meetings to receive input from Emery County citizens. Discussion will revolve around declining enrollment, educational options, and ideas to continue to support students and the community.

The first meeting will take place on Sept. 13 at the Emery High School Little Theater. The following day, a meeting will take place at the Green River High School auditorium. The third and final meeting will be on Sept. 15 at Canyon View Middle School in the commons area.

All meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Members of the community are invited to attend the meetings to give their input to the board of education.