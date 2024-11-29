Emery School District is Working to Establish a Portrait of a Graduate

By Julie Johansen

The Emery School District is working through subsequent meetings to produce their Portrait of a Graduate. Their introductory statement reads “This program is a collaborative approach to ensure that their graduates are not only academically prepared, but also equipped with the essential life skills and community awareness.” This statement describes their goals for this program.

The strategic planning began in 2023, but the last two month’s meetings covered both online, in person and through Facebook, have begun to establish six profiles to develop and determine working pathways of learning.

At the meeting on Oct. 24, comments on preferences from educators, parents and other professionals were invited. These were then condensed to find the areas of concern and preferences. These are important and will guide what is done next. Comments can be entered at Sildo.com 3068701, and participants are asked to rank them in order of concerns. The comments can coordinate from the educator to the learners.

The learning pathways can then be directed towards those profiles in the future. These meetings will continue and the next one will be in about a month.