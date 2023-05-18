Emery School District Presents Employee of the Year Awards

By Julie Johansen

Emery School District congratulates the recipients of the Employee Recognition Awards for the 2022-23 school year.

The Volunteer of the Year award went to Katie Player. She is the President of the Parent Teacher Organization and a volunteer at Cleveland Elementary.

The Support Staff of the Year award was presented to Duston Service, the head custodian at Emery High. Elementary Teacher of the Year, Jennifer Mortensen, teaches at both Cleveland and Huntington Elementary.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Alicia Whitesel, a resource teacher at Emery High as well as one of the school’s student council advisors.