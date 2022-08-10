Emery School District Reschedules Tax Hearing

The Emery County School District (ECSD) has rescheduled the hearing for its proposed its property tax revenue increase. Originally scheduled for Aug. 10, the hearing has been moved to Aug. 24.

“Because of Utah State Tax Commission rules, ECSD is reposting the Truth in Taxation hearing originally scheduled for Aug. 10 to Aug. 24 with the location changed to the district office at 7 p.m.,” the Emery County School District shared.

According to a public notice issued by the school district, if the proposed budget is approved, the district would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 12.65% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue, excluding eligible new growth.

On a $144,000 residence, taxes would increase from $464.43 to $520.19, which is $55.76 per year. On a $144,000 business, taxes would increase from $844.42 to $945.79, which is $101.37 per year.

The public hearing will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the Emery School District Office board room, located at 120 North Main Street in Huntington. Members of the community are invited to attend and give their input on the proposed tax increase.

Emery County citizens can obtain more information regarding the tax increase by contacting the Emery County School District at (435) 687-9846.