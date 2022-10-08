Emery School District’s IT Department Recognized

By Julie Johansen

During his report at the Emery School Board meeting, hosted on Oct. 5, Superintendent Ryan Maughan gave a special thanks to the IT Department. He thanked them for their behind-the-scenes work all year along and especially during the summer months in making sure everything in their department was ready for the coming school year.

The members of the department’s staff for the district include Doug Johnson, supervisor, Wayne Roberts, Brett Guymon, Brett Fausett and Phil Feichko.

Johnson also shared a “thank you” poster the IT department had received from Book Cliff Elementary following their work at that school. Appreciation gifts were presented to the workers by the district staff. Supt. Maughan also thanked Dr. Connell from USU Eastern for his help and assistance with the CTE programs.