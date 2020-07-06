Emery Schools Plan for Fall Reopening

Emery County School District Press Release
We want to let you know that we are working hard to prepare our district plan for returning to school. Our intention is that teachers and students will be returning to schools, in-person, on Aug. 25. We also know there will need to be some flexibility and understanding of individual circumstances. We are planning toward that as well.
Our district return to school plan should be ready around July 20. It will be posted on the district and school websites and links to the plan will be communicated to you through ParentLink and our Emery County School District Facebook page. As needed, we ask that you call your school to update your contact information so that you will receive prompt updates.
The plan will be based on the State Board of Education’s “Planning Requirements and Recommendations for K-12 School Reopening” as well as input received from teachers, staff and parents. State guidance can be found at: https://schools.utah.gov/coronavirus.
While we can’t eliminate the health risks related to COVID-19 and attending school, we want to take a balanced approach of responsibly mitigating risks while maintaining an optimal learning environment for teachers and students.
We sincerely thank parents, students, teachers and all ECSD employees for your efforts in supporting our students through the current circumstances. We have learned a lot over the last 3-4 months and we want to continue to improve. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience and understanding and promise to communicate the district plan to you as soon as it is ready.