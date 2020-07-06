Emery Schools Plan for Fall Reopening

Emery County School District Press Release

We want to let you know that we are working hard to prepare our district plan for returning to school. Our intention is that teachers and students will be returning to schools, in-person, on Aug. 25. We also know there will need to be some flexibility and understanding of individual circumstances. We are planning toward that as well.

Our district return to school plan should be ready around July 20. It will be posted on the district and school websites and links to the plan will be communicated to you through ParentLink and our Emery County School District Facebook page. As needed, we ask that you call your school to update your contact information so that you will receive prompt updates.