Emery Shutdown Early

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans continued their road-heavy schedule on Tuesday night when the team traveled to Monroe.

South Sevier’s victory over Richfield leapfrogged the Rams into first-place in the 3A RPI standings, adding flames to the fire. Unfortunately for the Lady Spartans, they struggled offensively out of the gates. South Sevier took advantage and gained a 26-14 lead by halftime.

The Lady Rams added to that lead in the third quarter to go up by 19, 38-19. The buckets finally started to fall for Emery in the fourth quarter as the Spartans eclipsed their game total with 24 points. The late push came up just short as South Sevier held on, 46-43.

#3 Emery (7-4, 4-1) will need regroup quickly as #5 Richfield (11-4, 2-3) comes to town on Thursday. After losing to the Dinos on Tuesday night, the Wildcats are down to their last life in the region race. They can scarcely afford to lose another game and contend for a region title, so they will be ready to give Emery their best shot.