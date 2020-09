ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery was in Moab on Tuesday to face Grand on the pitch.

It was a tight first half, but the Lady Spartans were able to find the net twice for a 2-1 lead going into the break. The second half was just as close with each team adding one more goal. Emery was able to maintain its lead and win the contest 3-2.

The Spartans (2-5, 1-0) will remain on the road to play South Sevier (0-7, 0-1) on Thursday.