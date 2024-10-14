Emery Soccer Ends in Herriman

The Emery soccer team met the Providence Hall Patriots in Herriman for a first-round matchup in the state tournament. The match began with the Patriots grasping control on their home field, scoring four goals in the first half.

The Lady Spartans offense would get going in the second half, finding the back of the net twice. The game was too far out of reach, as the young Emery squad would fall to Providence Hall, 5-2.

The season now comes to an end with the team setting their sites on a fresh year. With only one senior on this year’s team, there will be a great amount of Varsity experience going into next season.