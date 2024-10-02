Emery Soccer Fall in Last Home Game of the Season

The Emery soccer team hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday for their final home game of the season. Emery’s lone senior on the team, Mollee Durant, was honored before the match for her hard work she has put in throughout the season.

The match began with the Wildcats putting away five goals in the first half, Emery would also get a score in the first half, ending at the break with the score at 5-1. In the second half, Richfield would tack on a couple more goals, ending the match at 7-1.

The Lady Spartans prepare for the last regular season game of the season against the Carbon Dinos on Thursday in Price. Following the match, the Emery team will prepare for the state tournament.

The tournament begins on Oct. 12, where the team with the higher seed will host the match.