Emery Soccer Falls in Close Battle with Wasps

The Lady Spartan soccer team continues to search for their first win of the year. The hosted the Juab Wasps on Thursday for a region matchup. The Wasps were able to score a few goals in the contest and keep Emery held at one goal.

Juab would get their first region win of the year, 3-1. Emery falls to 0-5 in the region and will prepare for a back-to-back situation next week. They will play region opponent Richfield Wildcats on Thursday, then play a non-region game against the Grand County Red Devils on Friday.