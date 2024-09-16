Emery Soccer Falls to Falcons

The Emery High School soccer team traveled to Cedar City on Thursday for a region match. Canyon View leads the region with an 8-0 record and are ranked at number two out of the 3A schools, behind Judge Memorial.

The Lady Spartans fell behind quickly in the first half, as the Lady Falcons ran up eight goals on Emery. The first half ended at 8-1, with the second half not bringing a lot of action, ending the game with a score of 9-1.

Emery will prepare for their second meeting with the Delta Rabbits on Tuesday. In their first meeting, the Rabbits received the win, 6-1. Then, on Thursday, they will face the Manti Templars (7-1) in Emery County.