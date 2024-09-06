Emery Soccer Falls to Wildcats

The Richfield Wildcats hosted the Emery Lady Spartans on Thursday for a region match. Richfield has one region win over North Sanpete in a tiebreaker-shootout scenario. Emery would come into the game still seeking their first region win.

The Lady Spartans would get a goal in the first half, but would give up three by the end. With the score at 3-1 in favor of the Wildcats, Emery was able to score again, but couldn’t get enough to execute the comeback. The match would end with the score 4-2, giving Richfield their second region win.

Emery will have a couple home games next. First, they face the Grand County Red Devils on Friday. Then, on Sept. 10, the Lady Spartans and the Lady Dinos will meet for the first time of the season.