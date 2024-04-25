Emery Softball Falls to Region Leader

The Emery Spartans softball team traveled to face the North Sanpete Hawks (9-2) on Tuesday for their second meeting of the year. The Hawks won the first game in Castle Dale, with a close score of 6-5.

The Lady Hawks bats were unforgiving, as they would go on to score in five of their six at bats in the game. The final would end with an 8-2 score, as Emery struggled to get a rally going against the tough opposing pitcher.

Tailynn Minchey had a good offensive day, going two for three, scoring two runners batted in. Elli Stoker made her one at bat worthwhile, hitting a triple for the Lady Spartans.

Emery softball has one game left in their regular season against Canyon View (7-2) on Friday. Emery stays at number one in the RPI, but falls in the Region 12 rankings to number four, as the other teams in the region still have a few more games to play until the state tournament brackets will be finalized.