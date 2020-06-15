Emery Softball Honors Seniors *Photo Gallery*

On June 5, Emery’s softball team gathered to recognize their senior teammates. Traditionally, a ceremony takes place before the final home game of the season, honoring those leaving the program. The cancellation of the season due to COVID-19 denied seniors’ the chance to meet on the field with their loved ones and celebrate their hard work and dedication to the program.

The Spartans wanted to make up for this lost opportunity and show their appreciation to their seniors. Kaylee Price, Braileigh Clark, Autumn Stilson and Makieya Bertuzzi were all honored and given plaques. A scrimmage commenced after the ceremony as the team was gearing up for the Corona Classic Invitational tournament.