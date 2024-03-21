Emery Softball Takes Down Wildcats

The Lady Spartan softball team traveled to Richfield for a region matchup with the Wildcats. The game started off with big bats on both sides. Emery put up five runs in the top of the first, Richfield answered back with three of their own in the bottom of the inning.

Emery would add another run in the second and three more in the fifth, making the score 10-3 after another run scored in the sixth. The Lady Cats would try and rally back scoring three in the last two innings, but would fall to Emery, 10-6.

Katelyn Nielson had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored for the junior. Tailynn Minchey had a double in the game, with an RBI and two runs scored. Kali Jensen also had an RBI and two runs scored. Rhegan Rhoten pitched the full game, earning six strikeouts against the Wildcats.

The Lady Spartans are now 3-0 in region, sitting atop in the standings. They are 6-1 overall after a great showing in St. George as they participated in a tournament, taking down the South Sevier Rams (7-2) and the Stansbury Stallions (10-5). They fell to the Bonneville Lakers (3-10) for their one loss at the tournament.

Some highlights of the tournament were Kallee Lake with a 10-strikeout game, Katelyn Nielson and Rheagan Rhoten both had home runs against the Stallions. Next up, Emery faces the Duchesne Eagles for a non-region game, then back home on Friday to face the Juab Wasps.