Emery Softball Turns to 2021

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

After competing in the Corona Classic Invitational, the Lady Spartans have turned their attention to the 2021 season. Over the past two weeks, Emery has scrimmaged against Union and Altamont at home. Emery took care of the Lady Cougars 8-3 on June 18. The Lady Spartans followed that performance with another solid outing against Altamont, where they took the game 12-5.

Emery will be off for the first two Thursdays in July, but will then return to the field. The Lady Spartans will then face Vernal and Duchesne the next two weeks, both on the road.