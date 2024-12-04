Emery Spartan Wrestling Falls to Delta

By Julie Johansen

Emery Wrestling hosted a dual meet with Delta on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The evening began with thirteen Junior Varsity matches with Emery winning one of them. The Emery Girls Wrestling matches followed with four matches but with little success.

Three Emery Grapplers pinned their opponents. Dixon Peacock at 126 pounds started the varsity matches in great fashion with an early pin. Devon Byars at 190 pounds and heavy weight Josh Howard both were able to pin their men. Ben Farley at 150 pounds won by a major decision and Ryder Rollins received points through a forfeit by the Delta 120 pound wrestler.

The rest of the Spartan team came up short for that meet and will be looking for wins in the upcoming matches. The final score for Varsity was Delta, 52 and Emery, 28.

The team will face Richfield on Wednesday evening, Dec. 4 at the Spartan Center.