Emery Spartans Enjoy a Sky Full of Stars *Photo Gallery*

Emery High’s junior prom, A Sky Full of Stars, was hosted on Friday, March 5 beginning promptly at 7 p.m.

Promenade participants were informed that they could invite up to four spectators at no cost, though donations were accepted. Face coverings were required to fill the requirements of COVID-19 restrictions. The promenade program was broadcasted live for those that were not able to attend in person.

There were two groups of students, A and B. Each was announced as a couple, who then walked the floor doing twirls, dips, handshakes and more at various spots on the dance floor. The student dance was completed twice to Coldplay’s “Sky Full of Stars” followed by a parent dance.

At the end of the junior prom, the royalty was announced. The second attendant was Benjamin Williams while the first attendant was Jess Christiansen and the king was announced as Nicholas Lake. The prom queen was announced to be Brinley Pitchforth while the first attendant was Katie Sermon and the second attendance was Alexander Bailey.