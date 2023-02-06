Emery Spelling Bee Winners Named

By Julie Johansen

Top spellers in the fourth through eighth grades competed in the Emery School District spelling bee on Thursday, Feb. 2. Eighteen students from the elementary and middle schools within the district met at Emery High to represent their respective schools.

First place was awarded to Jaivery Pitchforth, a sixth grade student at San Rafael Middle School. Raegan Behling, a fourth grade student at Ferron Elementary, placed second while third place went to Jade Weyant, an eighth grader from Canyon View Middle School.

These students will compete in the regional spelling bee on March 9 at Grand High School in Moab.