Emery Spilts Against San Juan, Grand *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Spartans opened up the season with two region matches, first with San Juan and then Grand. While they were both considered home matches, they were played in Price as construction continues at Emery High.

San Juan got the better of the Spartans in first and second singles where Paige Cox and Ambria Migliori were defeated 2-6, 6-6 (7-4), 0-0 (4-10) and 3-5, 4-6, respectively.

Emery finished strong, however, and won the next four matches. Sayge Laws took it 6-2, 6-0 in third singles while Aspen Taylor and Brooklynn Ekker won 6-1, 6-1 in first doubles. In second doubles, Danik Farley and Chloe Wagner were victorious 6-1, 6-3. Lastly, Isabella Erickson and MeMarie Melo won 6-2, 6-1 in third doubles. Emery took the match 4-2.

Things were more difficult against Grand. Cox fell 3-6, 2-6 in first singles as did Laws (0-6, 2-6) in third singles. On the other hand, Migliori notched her first win of the season with her 4-6, 6-3, 0-0 (10-4) come-from-behind victory.

Taylor and Ekker remained undefeated in a close first doubles match. They also came back to win 2-6, 6-2, 0-0 (10-6). Farley and Wagner came up short 3-6, 0-6 in second doubles, making Grand the winner, 3-2.

Up next, Emery will battle with Richfield on Thursday. The Spartans will then be part of the Carbon Invitational Tournament on Friday.