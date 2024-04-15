Emery Splits Games in Two Days

The Emery Spartans played Region 12 leader, the Canyon View Falcons, on Thursday. The team struggled to find their bats, falling in five innings, 12-1. The boys were back at it the next day to shake off the tough loss.

The North Sanpete Hawks then visited Castle Dale for the second game in two days for Emery. The Hawks struck first, scoring one in the first, but the Spartans answered back with two of their own. The Spartans scored in five straight innings and held North Sanpete to just two runs, eventually getting the win, 11-2.

Trygg Jensen had a sacrifice fly, along with a triple, double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the freshman. Wade Stilson also had a double, along with two RBIs and two runs scored. Treven Gilbert went .500, with a double and a couple runs scored.

Peyton Alton went two for two, with a double and a run scored. Turner Stoker had a couple RBIs in the matchup and Hayden Christiansen went three for three, scoring an RBI.

Tyce Larsen went two for three, scoring two RBIs for the Spartans. Hayden Abrams finished with a double and a run scored. Quayde Oveson had two runs scored and Mason Stilson ended with an RBI as Emery claimed their sixth region win.

They will face another tough opponent in the Juab Wasps (7-1) Monday, then travel to Richfield on Tuesday to face the Wildcats (3-6).